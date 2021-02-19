Odisha: Supreme Court Judges To Grace Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony Of Indian Institute Of Law Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: As many as three judges of the Supreme Court of India to grace the foundation stone laying ceremony of Indian Institute of Law (IIL), which is to be held tomorrow.

Supreme Court Judges Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, Justice V. Ramasubramanian and Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai are slated to attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of IIL in Bhubaneswar.

Associate Managing Trustee, Bar Council of India Trust, Achyuta Samanta, Executive Chairman Bar Council of India Trust, Debi Prasad Dhal, Chairman of Bar Council of India Trust Manan Kumar Mishra are among others who would attend the foundation stone laying ceremony which is scheduled to be held at 11 AM at KIIT Convention Centre in Bhubaneswar.

The socio-legal research institute will be established in a joint partnership of the city-based Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University and BAR Council Of India (BCI).

The IIL will be set in Bhubaneswar with an aim to promote advanced studies and research in law so as to meet the social, economic, and other needs of the Indian people, to promote systematization of law, to encourage and conduct investigations in legal and allied fields, to improve legal education, to impart instructions in law, and to publish studies, books, periodicals, etc.

According to sources, the KIIT University will provide 1.5 lakh square feet of land to set up the institute. Besides, it would bear 40 per cent expenses of the infrastructure.

Initially, as many as five departments will be introduced in the institute.