Odisha: Superintending Engineer from Keonjhar in Vigilance net

By WCE 5
Superintending Engineer of Keonjhar in Vigilance net

Jajpur: Tightening the noose around the neck of corrupt officials Odisha Vigilance on Saturday caught a Superintending Engineer red handed. Bidhan Chandra Sahu, SE, Baitarani Irrigation Division, Keonjhar under Vigilance net. Odisha Vigilance caught him with Rs. 10 lakh unaccounted cash near NC College in Jajpur today when he was on his way to home in Cuttack.

As per reports Bidhan Chandra Sahu, the Superintending Engineer of Baitarni Irrigation Division, Salapada of Keonjhar was intercepted by the sleuths of Odisha Vigilance near NC College of Jajpur when he was on the way to his house in Cuttack. The sleuths recovered about Rs 10 lakh 5 thousand from him for which he could not furnish any satisfactory source. Accordingly, the house searches launched at his office and residence in Cuttack.

Further probe of the case is underway.

In another incident, Odisha Vigilance also nabbed another top level officer and recovered huge money from him for which he could not provide any satisfactory answer about the source. Dr P K Mohapatra, Regional Officer Odisha State Pollution Control Board fell in Vigilance net. He was intercepted in Bhubaneswar when returning from Rourkela today and Rs 1, 75,000 was recovered from his possession. House searches going on at his house in Sundarpada, Bhubaneswar.

In another incident, the Regional Officer of Pollution Control Board,  Balasore was intercepted at Tangi Chakk Gate by Odisha Vigilance today while proceeding to Bhubaneswar. Rs 89,000/- was recovered from him. His house search is being carried out.

Also read: Odisha Police seized 10 kg of brown sugar this year in Twin City
You might also like
State

OSSSC Group C Recruitment 2021 online application for 2841 posts underway

State

State

Odisha Police seized 10 kg of brown sugar this year in Twin City

State

Minor girl allegedly misbehaved inside Puri Srimandir, Priest detained

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

buy ivermectin for covid buy ivermectin for humans buy cialis cialis online