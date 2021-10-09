Odisha: Superintending Engineer from Keonjhar in Vigilance net

Jajpur: Tightening the noose around the neck of corrupt officials Odisha Vigilance on Saturday caught a Superintending Engineer red handed. Bidhan Chandra Sahu, SE, Baitarani Irrigation Division, Keonjhar under Vigilance net. Odisha Vigilance caught him with Rs. 10 lakh unaccounted cash near NC College in Jajpur today when he was on his way to home in Cuttack.

As per reports Bidhan Chandra Sahu, the Superintending Engineer of Baitarni Irrigation Division, Salapada of Keonjhar was intercepted by the sleuths of Odisha Vigilance near NC College of Jajpur when he was on the way to his house in Cuttack. The sleuths recovered about Rs 10 lakh 5 thousand from him for which he could not furnish any satisfactory source. Accordingly, the house searches launched at his office and residence in Cuttack.

Further probe of the case is underway.

In another incident, Odisha Vigilance also nabbed another top level officer and recovered huge money from him for which he could not provide any satisfactory answer about the source. Dr P K Mohapatra, Regional Officer Odisha State Pollution Control Board fell in Vigilance net. He was intercepted in Bhubaneswar when returning from Rourkela today and Rs 1, 75,000 was recovered from his possession. House searches going on at his house in Sundarpada, Bhubaneswar.

In another incident, the Regional Officer of Pollution Control Board, Balasore was intercepted at Tangi Chakk Gate by Odisha Vigilance today while proceeding to Bhubaneswar. Rs 89,000/- was recovered from him. His house search is being carried out.