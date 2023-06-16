Odisha: Summer holidays extended, schools to reopen on June 21

Bhubaneswar: All government and private school in Odisha will reopen on June 21 after the summer vacations, informed the School and Mass Education Department today.

In a letter to all the concerned officials, Additional Secretary to Government, Durga Prasad Mohapatra informed that the State government after a careful consideration has been pleased to reopen the schools under the School & Mass Education Department on June 21.

It is to be noted here that the summer vacation for both the Elementary and Secondary Schools commenced on May 5 and was slated to continue till June 18. The schools were to reopen on June 19. However, the state government extended the summer vocation till June 20 and the schools will now reopen on June 21.

The decision to delay reopening of schools came in response to the surging temperatures across the State. Most of the places witness temperature above 40 degree Celsius or more.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that there will be no large change in maximum temperature during next 4 days and slight fall thereafter at many places over the districts of Odisha. It is likely to be above normal by 4-7 degree Celsius at a few places over the districts of the State during next 4 days; consequently, hot and discomfort weather likely during next 4-5 days.

People have been advised to take precautionary measures while going outside during 11 AM and 3 PM.