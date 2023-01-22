Odisha: Suitcase with dead body found in Khurda!

Khurda: In a shocking incident, the body of the young man was found in the suitcase in a forest in Khurda district of Odisha on Sunday.

The suitcase was spotted in Haripur forest under Nachuni police station limits in Khurda district. The Nachuni police reached the spot and started an investigation in the matter.

According to information, local people saw a suitcase lying in Haripur forest on Sunday morning. They immediately informed the Nachuni police station. The police reached the spot and seized the suitcase.

Later, while checking the suitcase, a dead body was found in it. It is believed that the young man was killed and dumped in the forest inside a suitcase.

On the other hand, Nachuni police station reached the spot and started an investigation. It is not yet clear as to who the dead youth is.

The police suspect that the killers dumped the youth here after killing him elsewhere. After the investigation by the scientific team, the police will speed up its investigation process, said Balugaon SDPO Mans Ranjan Barik.