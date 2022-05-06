Odisha: Students dance to ‘Pushpa’ and ‘Gua Ghia’ songs in smart classroom, headmistress suspended

Headmistress Suspended as Students Dance in classroom

Bhubaneswar: Taking a serious note of the viral videos which purportedly showed a group of students dancing to ‘Pushpa’ and ‘Gua Ghia’ songs at a classroom of Baramundali High School in Sheragada block of Ganjam district, the District Education Officer (DEO) has reportedly suspended the headmistress of the school.

In the viral videos, which were doing rounds on the social media, it can be seen that some students of the school in their uniforms are dancing while the hit songs ‘Srivalli’ from the movie ‘Pushpa’ and Odia album ‘Gua Ghia’ are being played on the LED television, which was installed in the classroom to impart teaching to the students under the school transformation scheme of Odisha government.

Soon Ganjam Collector took cognisance of the matter and directed District Education Officer (DEO) Binita Senapati to order a probe and take action against headmistress, Sujata Padhy.

Based on the report of Block Development Officer (BDO) Bhaskar Lenka, the headmistress was suspended for negligence of duty.

