Odisha: Student hospitalized in Malkangiri as teacher beats him up

The boy a student of Class 6 was severely beaten up by a female teacher in the Kamakshanagar Kankadahad Higher Primary School in malkangiri of Odisha.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
teacher beats student malkangiri

Malkangiri: In a tragic incident, a student has been hospitalized after his teacher allegedly beat him up in Malkangiri district of Odisha on Wednesday, said reports.

The boy a student of Class 6 was severely beaten up by a female teacher in the Kamakshanagar Kankadahad Higher Primary School in Malkangiri of Odisha.

Must Read

7 railway employees suspended in Bahanaga train tragedy

Man tries to end life after nude call from girl in…

Thousands of dead fish found in banks of river in Ganjam of…

The teacher was teaching maths. The minor boy has experienced severe pain in his chest after the beating incident and had to be hospitalized.

It is alleged that the lady teacher allegedly punched his chest leading to severe pain and the student was first rushed to Kankadahad hospital and then later shifted to Kamakhyanagar.

Detailed reports awaited in this matter.

You might also like
State

Bank employee found hanging in Ganjam of Odisha

State

Loot from woman SI in Nayagarh of Odisha, 2 arrested

State

Controversy surrounds death of woman in Malkangiri district

State

Ganjam people protest against unannounced power cut for prolonged hours

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans