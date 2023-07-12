Odisha: Student hospitalized in Malkangiri as teacher beats him up

Malkangiri: In a tragic incident, a student has been hospitalized after his teacher allegedly beat him up in Malkangiri district of Odisha on Wednesday, said reports.

The boy a student of Class 6 was severely beaten up by a female teacher in the Kamakshanagar Kankadahad Higher Primary School in Malkangiri of Odisha.

The teacher was teaching maths. The minor boy has experienced severe pain in his chest after the beating incident and had to be hospitalized.

It is alleged that the lady teacher allegedly punched his chest leading to severe pain and the student was first rushed to Kankadahad hospital and then later shifted to Kamakhyanagar.

Detailed reports awaited in this matter.