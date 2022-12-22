Odisha: Strict action against OMFED stalls for selling paan and gutkha

Bhubaneswar: Strict action shall be taken on Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation also known as OMFED stalls under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) if they sell paan or gutkha.

The BMC has decided to impose a ban on sale of gutkha and paan in OMFED shops. The BMC has warned that action will be taken against those OMFED stalls who sell these items illegally.

Shops, where OMFED products are available, should not keep paan and gutkha. Each shopkeeper will keep his 5 meter area around the store clean.

It is noteworthy that a fine of five thousand will be imposed for not keeping dry and wet garbage separately.

The shopkeepers shall be warned that the shop will be sealed if they violate the rule.