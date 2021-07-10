Odisha STF seizes more than 1 quintal of Ganja in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime branch seized 1 quintal 35 kg of contraband from a car near Khandagiri area in Bhubaneswar and arrested three persons in this connection.

The arrested persons has been identified as Prasanta Majhi, Sujay Majhi and Prashant Kumar Gamango.

On basis of reliable information, the Commissionerate police along with STF team intercepted a vehicle during night curfew near Khandagiri area and during the search they found 1 quintal 33 kg of ganja worth one crore and apprehended three persons.

The contraband was illegally transported to Kolkata from Mohana area of Ganjam.

Due to the continous effort of STF, around 22 quintals 35 kg of ganja has been seized in the year 2021.