Odisha STF seizes elephant tusks, 1 arrested in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha police on Sunday arrested a wildlife criminal on charges of possessing elephant tusks in Keonjhar.

The arrested accused has been identified as Ramakanta Pradhan, son of Late Baglu Pradhan of Kalanda village under Keonjhar police limits.

On basis of reliable information, the STF officials conducted a raid along with Karanjia Forest Officials on the road in between village Patung and Kalanda. During search two Elephant Tusks weighing 05 Kg 662 gm were seized from the spot.

Along with the elephant tusks, other incriminating materials were also recovered from Ramakanta’s possession. The accused person could not produce any authority in support of the possession of such Elephant Tusks and hence was arrested.

The apprehended person and the seized Elephant Tusks were handed over to District Forest Officer (DFO) Karanjia for necessary legal action at their end.

Further investigation into the criminal act is underway.

Since 2020 special drive against the wildlife criminals/poachers have been launched , STF has seized as many as 25 Nos. of leopard skin, 15 Nos. of elephant task, 7 Nos. of deer skins, 11 Nos. of live pangolin, 19.5kg of pangolin scales, 2 Nos. of leopard teeth, 29 Nos. of leopard claws, 46 Nos. of live wild parrot with arrest of 59 Nos. of wildlife criminals.