Odisha STF seizes 155 cattles, truck in Jajpur, two arrested

Jajpur: The Odisha Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday have seized 155 cattles at Sahapur Hat Padia under Panikoili Police Station in Jajpur district and arrested two persons in this connection.

On basis of reliable information, a team of STF conducted a raid with the help of Jajpur police last night regarding illegal and inhuman transportation of cattle to West Bengal.

Following which the STF officials arrested two persons in this connection, namely Kamar Siyajuddin Khan and Mohammaed Karim of Bhadrak district.

During the raid the officials seized 155 cattles, one 16 wheeler truck and cash of Rs 34,500 and other incriminating materials from their possession.

The accused persons could not produce any authority in support of transportation of cattle, for which they have been detained and handed over to Panikoili PS for necessary legal action.

Later, the seized cattle were shifted to GOSALA at Jajpur Road for their care and safety. A case has been registered at Panikoili Police Station in Jajpur.

A case has been registered at the Panikoili Police Station under U/s.429/120(B)/34 IPC r/w. Sec. 11 prevention of

Cruelty to Animal Act, 1960 r/w. 192(A) MV Act.

As some cows were found to be sick, injured, veterinary doctor and staff were called. Some injured, sick cows are being treated by Govt veterinary doctor.

Investigation is on.