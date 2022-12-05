Odisha STF seize leopard cat skin, one arrested

Khurda: The Special Task Force (STF) with the help of Forest Officials conducted a raid and arrested a man after recovering a leopard skin from his possession in Odisha’s Khurda district last night.

On the basis of reliable information, a team of STF conducted raid with the help of Forest Officials on Sunday night near village Haja under Jankia Police Station jurisdiction of Khurda district regarding dealing/possession of wildlife products by wildlife criminals, as a result of one wildlife criminals namely Umesh Rath of village Baladhadi of the district was apprehended.

During the search, one Felis Bengalensis/ Leopard Cat Skin and other incriminating materials was recovered from the possession of Rath.

Rath could not produce any authority in support of possession of such Leopard Cat skin. As the Leopard Cat Skin is a schedule-I protected animal under Wild Life Protection act, provides absolute protection – offences under these are prescribed for the highest penalties, for which he has been arrested and will be forwarded to the court of SDJM, Khurda.

In this connection, STF PS Case No.30 dated 05.12.2022 U/s 379/411/120(B) IPC r/w. Sec.51 of Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 was registered. The skin will be send to Director WII, Derhadun for CE examination. Investigation is going on.

This is the first time Leopard Cat Skin has been seized.