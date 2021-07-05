Odisha: STF arrests man under Arms Act, 5 illegal fire-arms and 20 live ammunitions seized

Fire-arms seized from man in odisha

Jagatsinghpur: A Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a person for illegal possession of fire-arms in Naugaon area of Jagatsinghpur in Odisha on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Dhananjaya Sahoo of Naugaon and was arrested under arms act.

On basis of reliable information the STF along with team conducted a raid and seized 5 illegal country-made pistols and 20 live ammunition from his possession.

Previously, Dhananjaya was arrested along with another convict for similar charges. However, he managed to escape the police. Preliminary investigation suggests that, Dhananjaya is also involved in similar illegal arms possession case registered in Malgodown Police Station.

It is worth mentioning that, since 2020, the STF has seized 37 illegal arms and 76 live ammunition.

