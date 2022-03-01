Odisha STF apprehends absconding drug peddler

Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch has apprehended one absconding drug peddler. The drug peddler has been identified as Suraj Dalabehera @Sonu, son of Late Jamil Dalabehera of Mukundaprasad under Khordha Town police limits in Khordha.

Reportedly, he was wanted in an earlier case under section 21(c)/29 NDPS Act, 1985. On the basis of reliable piece of information, the STF team conducted a raid and apprehended Suraj.

He was wanted in a case in which contraband brown sugar 03 kg 100 grams, Rs 65.32 lakh cash, three numbers of 7 MM Pistol, seven Magazines, 43 rounds of 7 MM Ammunitions and other incriminating materials were seized from the possession of a few accused persons.

He was arrested on February 28 and forwarded to the court of District & Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge Court, Nayagarh on the same date.

As of now, four accused persons have been arrested and forwarded to court. Dalabehera was also involved in many cases of extortion, robbery, attempt to murder, etc.