Odisha: Step mother tortures minor girl in Balipatana area of Khordha dist

Khordha: In a sad incident a minor girl was allegedly tortured for about one year by her step mother in Balipatna area in Khordha district of Odisha. Finally, her biological mother managed to rescue her with the help of Childline and a few social activists. The girl is now admitted to hospital for treatment.

The minor girl was allegedly beaten up by her step mother while she was not given food properly.

As per reports, the victim’s father married three women. The victim child is the daughter of his second wife who now lives at Pipli after divorce. However, her father took away the child and kept her in the custody of his third wife one year and three months back and now rescued in a critical condition.

When the child was living with her biological mother she was looking beautiful, healthy and studying in Class-1. However, now she has turned very thin and burn marks are witnessed in her hands.

Presently the child has been admitted in pediatric word, Capital Hospital bed no.49.

We are yet to get reaction of the step mother and father of the child.

After the intervention of Childline, a case has been registered at Balipatna Police station on the basis of an FIR lodged by the child’s grandfather.