Odisha: State Transport Authority submits affidavit in HC, slots for booking increased to 25k per day

Cuttack: The State Transport Authority (STA) has submitted an affidavit in Odisha High Court regarding the High Security number plate (HSRP)matter and the deadline for affixing the HSRP plate has been extended for one month here in Odisha today.

Besides, the affidavit also mentioned that arrangements have been made for booking 25,000 number plates per day. The fact sheet mentions that, slot booking are available online on the month of November.

The next hearing of the case has been fixed on November 28. A bench comprising of Chief Justice S. Muralidhar and Justice Murahari Sriraman heard the case.

It is noteworthy that, the vehicles ending with number 1, 2, 3, 4 are given duration till November 30th for installing of HSRP, as in other states of the country HSRP has been implemented in various vehicles from April 1, 2019.

Noteworthy, the vehicles which were registered before 2019, should affix the HSRP number plate within the given time, informed the NTA (National Transport Authority).

STA through the affidavit further informed that, arrangements have also been made in case the number plate is broken or damaged, the vehicle owner can re-issue the HSRP booking through online.