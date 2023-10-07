Odisha: State level Wildlife Week celebrated

Bhubaneswar: State level Wildlife Week 2023 was celebrated at Jaydev Bhawan, Bhubaneswar on 7th October 2023. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik graced the occasion as Chief Guest, Minister Forest, Environment and Climate Change Pradip Kumar Amat and Debidutta Biswal, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests were Guests of Honour.

On this occasion the CM said “I congratulate all for the State level celebration of 69th Wildlife Week. This week holds great significance for reaffirmation of our commitments towards conservation and protection of our rich wildlife.

Every single species on the earth is as precious as human beings. Ecosystems are healthy only when their component species including wildlife therein thrive in perfect balance. If one keystone species disappears, the ecosystem is gradually affected posing threat to the very survival of mankind. Thus, conservation of wildlife is of utmost importance for development of human society and balance of nature.

Odisha, blessed with diverse flora and fauna, is a treasure trove of natural wonders. From the melanistic tigers in Similipal to the Olive Ridley turtles nesting on our picturesque beaches, we are fortunate to be custodians of such incredible wildlife. It is our duty to ensure that they thrive in their natural habitats and are preserved for future generations to cherish.

My Government has always remained committed to wildlife conservation. The State has put greater emphasis on community participation in wildlife conservation.

I congratulate Bipin Bihari Pradhan of Khurdha and Aswini Dash of Balasore for being awarded with Biju Patnaik Award for Wildlife Conservation. I believe, this will be a great inspiration for the people working for wildlife conservation across the state. I congratulate all the award winners.

On this occasion, I appeal the people of my State to join hands for protection and conservation of Wildlife and restoration of Ecosystem.”

Minister Amat appreciated participation of local villagers in the management of Ecotourism in the state. He said that local villagers could able to supplement their livelihood through Ecotourism. Further he said that some more ecotourism destinations will come up in near future in addition to the existing 49 destinations spread over 19 districts of the state. He requested the people of all sections of the society to cooperate for implementation of various programmes of Govt. to prevent Human- Wildlife Conflict.

Debidutta Biswal, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests said, “I take the opportunity to quote Mahatma Gandhi on this occasion. The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.” Media plays an important role in awaring people about the importance of forest and wildlife. At the same time, they have to be more sensitive towards human-animal conflict as they reach to lakhs of people, added Biswal.

Sushil Kumar Popli, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden in his welcome address briefed regarding various activities undertaken and continuing for the protection and conservation of the Wildlife and their habitats as well as preventing Human-Wildlife Conflict.

On this occasion, State Level Exhibition was inaugurated at Jaydev Bhawan. The winners of Quiz, Photography, Sit and Draw Competitions were awarded. Bipin Bihari Pradhan of Nanapada, Khordha and Ashwini Kumar Das, Gopalpur, Balasore the joint awardees of this year “State Level Biju Patnaik Wildlife Conservation Award” were felicitated for their exemplary contribution for the cause of conservation of wildlife. Five Books, — “Wildlife Odisha 2023”, “Majestic Stripes: A Pictorial Tribute to Tigers of Odisha”, “Many Moods of Elephants of Odisha: Beauty & Majesty Unveiled”, “Unforgettable Impressions” and “Debrigarh-The Seen & The Unseen” were released.

Manoj V. Nair, Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) offered vote of thanks.

