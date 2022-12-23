Odisha: State government to hold meeting regarding COVID protocols today

Bhubaneswar: COVID is spreading rapidly in China. Keeping this in mind central government and state governments are taking utmost precautions. Odisha is on alert to minimise the problems that COVID could bring with it. An important meeting of the state government is scheduled to be held today. Some important decisions are likely to be taken in the meeting.

Government as requested people to use masks while going to public places. State government has placed special importance on tracking-treating-tracing method to combat the spread of infection. Government is also trying to make people understand about the significance of vaccination. It is expected that more steps will be taken to stop the spread of infection in the meeting. Discussions about COVID restrictions might also take place in the meeting.

Director of Public Health has said that there is no need to panic over the Chinese variant. Even though there is a rise in cases in many countries, India has not been facing a similar situation. To avoid mandatory lock-down and shutdown, it is important to wear masks and maintain social distancing. This is especially crucial keeping in mind that Christmas and New Year are just around the corner and people tend to socialise during this time.

Odisha is also hosting Hockey World Cup from January 13, 2023. State government is awaiting the health department’s recommendations during this time.

Along with the health department, RMRC, ILS, as well as officials from various medical colleges in the state will also be a part of this meeting.