Odisha State Cabinet meeting to be held today
The State Cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held today, that is on Sunday. Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik will chair the meeting.
The Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik will chair the meeting which is scheduled to be held at 1:30pm to discuss some important matters while several key proposals are likely to get nod.
Since the CM is in Japan, he will attend and chair the meeting virtually.
A number of important proposals are scheduled to be discussed and might get approval in this meeting.
Some major decisions are likely to be taken in today’s cabinet meeting.