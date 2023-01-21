Odisha: State cabinet meeting to be held today

Bhubaneswar: The State Cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held today.

The Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik will chair the meeting which is scheduled to be held in the forenoon to discuss some important matters while several key proposals are likely to get nod.

The meeting will be held at the Lokseva Bhawan.

Over 10 proposals are scheduled to be discussed and might get approval in this meeting.

Some major decisions are likely to be taken in today’s cabinet meeting.

It is to be noted that this is the first cabinet meeting of the year 2023.