odisha cabinet meeting
File Photo

Odisha State Cabinet Meeting Scheduled To Be Held Today

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: The State Cabinet meeting is scheduled o be held today. The Chief Minister will chair the meeting which is scheduled to be held at 5pm via video conferencing.

It is noteworthy that, the meeting has been called on emergency basis without any prior plans.

The Lingaraj Temple Act and and a few other important issues are scheduled to be discussed today.

A meeting had been scheduled 4 days ago but an emergency meeting of the cabinet yet again has raised apprehension among many.

You might also like
State

3-Day Dev Diwali Celebration Starts In Sri Mandir At Puri

State

Prajameli Enters Day 4 In Odisha’s Mayurbhanj Over Damage To Birsa…

State

Bus Carrying Migrant Labouers Overturns In Odisha’s Kalahandi, 20 Critical  

State

Odisha Samiti Member Arrested For Raping Woman In Maharashtra

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.