Bhubaneswar: The State Cabinet meeting is scheduled o be held today. The Chief Minister will chair the meeting which is scheduled to be held at 5pm via video conferencing.

It is noteworthy that, the meeting has been called on emergency basis without any prior plans.

The Lingaraj Temple Act and and a few other important issues are scheduled to be discussed today.

A meeting had been scheduled 4 days ago but an emergency meeting of the cabinet yet again has raised apprehension among many.