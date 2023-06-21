Odisha: State Cabinet chaired by CM Naveen Patnaik approves 15 proposals: Details here

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet approved 15 important proposals today. The Cabinet Meeting was held in the 3rd Floor Conference Hall of Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar under the Chairmanship of Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister. Ministers of the State Cabinet attended the meeting.

After the meeting over, the Minister, ST and SC Development Department and Law Jagannath Saraka briefed the press about 2 decisions taken in the cabinet related to ST & SC development Department and also infrastructural development of Maa Majhighariani Temple of Rayagada District.

There after Chief Secretary, Odisha Pradeep Kumar Jena briefed the Press about other 13 agenda items on which the decision taken in the Cabinet meeting. Fifteen proposals were presented in the Cabinet Meeting and all have been approved, said a press note issued by the I&PR Department.

State Cabinet Approves Rs 3354-crore Mukhyamantri Sampurna Pushti Yojana MSPY

The Odisha State Cabinet has approved the “Mukhyamantri Sampoorna Pushti Yojana(MSPY)”, which is aimed at transforming nutrition outcomes of the adolescent girls (15-19 years), pregnant women & lactating mothers, SAM, MAM and severely underweight children of under 6 years of age across the state over a period of five years commencing from FY 2023-24 with a projected cost of Rs 3354.40 Crore.

Connecting Unconnected Villages in Difficult areas

“MMSY-Connecting Unconnected Villages in Difficult areas (CUVDA)” has been launched by the State Government with the objective to provide improved all weather connectivity to villages of LWE affected districts, difficult hilly areas, difficult unconnected islands of other districts to ensure better access to health and education facilities, improved connectivity and communication to Panchayats, hospitals, schools and other similar institutions, market, trade and commerce, tourist destinations etc which will improve living standard of the people in these difficult areas

The Cabinet has approved for implementation of the scheme for a period of 2 years i.e. from 2023-24 to 2024-25 with an outlay of Rs. 976 crore. Cabinet has approved execution of projects with a length of 361.34 Km approximately targeted to be taken up in 2023-24 & 2024-25 and for completion of all ongoing projects under this scheme. Bridges where required will be taken up to provide new connectivity or improved connectivity in difficult places of the targeted area. Cabinet has considered the proposal and approved it.

Transferred Road Improvement Programme

“MMSY-Transferred Road Improvement Programme (TRIP)”has been launched by the State Government with the objective to improve roads transferred from PR department and other departments in order to provide better access to health and education facilities, improved connectivity and communication to Panchayats, school, colleges, hospital, other similar institutions, market, trade and commerce, tourist destinations etc which will improve living standard of the people living in faraway places detached from the mainstream.

The Cabinet has approved for implementation of the scheme for a period of 2 years i.e. from 2023-24 to 2024-25 with an outlay of Rs 1893 crore. Cabinet has approved execution of projects with a length of 1814.92 Km approximately targeted to be taken up in 2023-24 & 2024-25 and for completion of all ongoing projects under this scheme. Cabinet has considered the proposal and approved it.

Improvement to Existing R.D Roads

“MMSY- Improvement to Existing R.D Roads” has been launched by the State Government with the objective of improvement of existing RD roads to cater to the increased communication needs in rural areas. It also aspires to provide better access to health and education facilities, hospitals, schools, colleges, panchayats and other similar institutions, market, tourist destination, trade and commerce etc.

Cabinet has approved for implementation of the scheme for a period of 2 years i.e. from 2023-24 to 2024-25 with an outlay of Rs. 918 crore. Cabinet has approved execution of projects with a length of 554.67 Km approximately targeted to be taken up in 2023-24 & 2024-25 and for completion of all ongoing projects under this scheme. Cabinet has considered the proposal and approved it.

Connecting Missing Road Links

“MMSY- Connecting Missing Road Links (CMRL)” has been launched by the State Government with the objective to bridge the crucial missing link in inter block, inter ‘district and interstate connectivity of roads, connectivity to unconnected islands in order to improve the connectivity of the area and shorten the distance between different blocks, districts and with neighboring States in the bordering areas by connecting road to the roads in the neighboring States. It also aspires to provide better access to health and education facilities, hospitals, schools, colleges, panchayats and other similar institutions, market, tourist destination, trade and commerce to improve overall living standard of the people in the locality. Cabinet has approved for implementation of the scheme for a period of 2 years i.e. from 2023-24 to 2024-25 with an outlay of Rs.1160 crore. Cabinet has approved for execution of projects with a length of 673.49 Km approximately targeted to be taken up in 2023-24 & 2024-25 and for completion of all ongoing projects under this scheme and providing connecting bridges/ small CD works to existing roads wherever required. Cabinet has considered the proposal and approved it.

Odisha Goods and Services Tax (GST)

The Odisha Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023 proposes to simplify the provisions and provide certain facilities to the tax payers and tax authorities. It proposes to:- a) remove the restriction imposed on registered persons engaged in supplying goods through electronic commerce operators from opting to pay tax under the composition levy, b) provide that input tax credit shall not be available in respect of goods or services or both received by a taxable person which are used or intended to be used for activities relating to his obligations under corporate social responsibility referred to in section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013; c) amend the earlier provision for application of revocation of cancellation of registration which was to be made within 30 days from the date of service of cancellation order. Now the Government is being empowered to provide more flexibility regarding the manner, time, condition and restrictions in respect of such application; d) make provision for Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal constituted under the CGST Act, 2017 to be the Appellate Tribunal under the OGST Act for hearing appeals against the orders passed by the Appellate Authority or the Revisional Authority and to create Principal Bench and State Benches instead of Area Benches or National Benches or Regional Benches of the Appellate Tribunal; e) decriminalize certain offences and to increase the monetary threshold from Rs. 1 crore to Rs. 2 crore for launching prosecution for the said offences, f) exclude the persons involved in offences relating to issuance of invoices without supply of goods or services or both from the option of compounding of the said offences.

Execution of lease deed and other post allotment services in post possession cases mentioned in the Annexure-VA of the Task Force Report. 1. The Task Force in its report at Para 48(7) recommends that post possession transfers by Discretionary Quota allottees and multiple allottees should be cancelled. However, it has been suggested in the Report that “the cancellation may not be done in respect of an allottee getting only one plot/house/flat etc. through fair means and by following the prescribed procedure and provisions for such transfer.” 2. It is, therefore, decided to exclude the names of the allottees, getting one plot/house/flat through fair means and by following the prescribed procedure and provisions and for transfer of such allotments in favour of the legal heirs of the original allottee, under the category of post possession transfer cases from the purview of the Task Force Report.

Amendment to the Odisha Staff Selection Commission

Amendment to the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (Method of Recruitment and Conditions of Service of Chairman and Members) Rules, 1995. The amendment to the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (Method of Recruitment and Conditions of Service of Chairman and Members) Rules, 1995 will enable for enhancement of upper age limit from 62 to 65 years, increase in pay, no additional pension, maximum gratuity limited to Rs.20 lakhs considering both the services rendered in the Commission and previous services, subscription of GPF or CPF till the age of superannuation in the previous service and LTC as admissible to All India Service Officers for the Chairman and Members of Odisha Staff Selection Commission.

To streamline the recruitment process and to appoint more qualified and suitable candidates in the Group-‘B’ and ‘Cf posts for smooth functioning of the State Judiciary, it is required to amend the Odisha District and Sub- ordinate Courts’ Non-Judicial Staff Services (Method of Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2008.

Multi-Specialty Hospital at Sitalapalli, Ganjam

The State Government have decided to exempt the incidental charges, annual ground rent and cess from the date of taking over of possession along with interest thereon in respect of Government land measuring Ac.43.050 dec. in Mouza-Sitalapalli under Konisi Tahasil of Ganjam district handed over to TATA Steel Limited for establishment of Multi Specialty Hospital at Sitalapalli. However, after sanction of lease, the TATA Steel Limited shall have to pay the nominal annual ground rent of Rs.100/- per acre and annual cess @ 75% of the ground rent

Policy for fixation of rate of annual ground rent and cess in respect of Government land leased out in favour of charitable organisations. State Government have decided to lease out Government land up to the extent fixed as per the policy of the Government or as per the special order of Government in favour of charitable institutions like Institutions for the disabled, orphanage, Blind School and Goshalas etc. on payment of annual ground rent at a nominal rate of Rs. 100/- per acre and cess @ 75% of the annual ground rent.

Proposal for inclusion of Saora language in 8th Schedule of Constitution

Inclusion of Saora language in the 8thschedule schedule of Constitution of India. Odisha Cabinet Led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Odisha on 21.06.2023 recommended the proposal for Inclusion of Saora language in the 8thschedule schedule of Constitution of India India. Inclusion of the “SAORA” language in the 8thschedule of Constitution of India will add the following benefits to the Saora tribe of Odisha i. It will help in the preservation,promotion,propagation of the Saora language and culture. ii. Activities such as publication, creation of content and recognition will get momentum. – iii. Create an eco-system to facilitate research & Studies anchored around preservation,promotion and propoagation of Saora Language. iv. More than five Lakh Saora speaking Indigeneous people will be benefitted with this decision. The cabinet decision to recommend the inclusion of Saora language in the 8th schedule schedule of Constitution of India will have no financial implication.

State Cabinet approved revised cost of ABADHA scheme for an amount of Rs.4224.22 Crore

ABADHA Scheme was launched during 2017-18 to develop Puri into a world class heritage city, to preserve and revitalize the heritage city. The State Cabinet have earlier approved the scheme with a cost outlay of Rs.3208 Crore. A number of projects are under implementation under the scheme. During the course of execution of the projects, some changes were effected to the approved projects and some additional projects have been taken up,’ which has resulted in increase in the total cost outlay of the scheme to Rs.4224.22 Crore. The State Cabinet have approved the revised cost of the scheme for an amount of Rs.4224.22 Crore with scheme implementation period from 2017-18 to 2024-25.

6.30 acres for Maa Majhighariani Temple

The State Govt have decided for sanction of lease of land measuring 6.30 acres in Ramachandrapur Mouza under Rayagada Tahasil of Rayagada district, obtained on exchange of equal value land from ministry of Railways, Govt of India, on free of premium and incidental charges basis in favour of the Maa Majhighariani Temple management Trust for development of infrasturucture. However, the Trust shall have to pay the nominal annual ground rent of rs 100 per acre and annual cess at the rate of 75 percent of the ground rent for such lease.

