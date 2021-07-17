Odisha state cabinet approves 15 proposals: Details here

In a major boost to Odisha's IT infrastructure, Odisha State Wide Area Network (OSWAN) Project will be upgraded. With reliable and robust IT infrastructure at all district and block headquarters, this system will facilitate safe transfer of data, video and voice traffic etc.

Odisha cabinet approves 15 proposals
Bhubaneswar: Odisha State Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday approved 15 proposals.

To ensure easy implementation of projects in Puri under the ABADHA scheme and to support sustainable development of the heritage cities, the Cabinet has approved waiver of royalty and other statutory payments for supply of Khondalite blocks from reserved mines.

Further strengthening technical education in the State, Odisha Cabinet has approved proposal to transform CET, Bhubaneswar into non-affiliating Unitary University in the name and style of Odisha University of Technology & Research, Bhubaneswar.

To improve interstate connectivity, the Cabinet approved 2-laning of 23-km long stretch of Duduka-Gopalpur-Toparia road with paved shoulder. The project worth Rs. 102.65 crore to serve as a mining traffic bearing road connecting Basundhara coal mines.

The State Cabinet has also approved proposal for amendment of Odisha sub-ordinate Statistics & Economics Service Rules, 1994, amendment of the Odisha Govt Land Settlement Act, 1962, and amendment of Indian Stamp Act, 1899.

