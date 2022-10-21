Odisha State Cabinet approved 6 important proposals today: Details

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Cabinet Committee meeting held under the Chairmanship of CM Naveen Patnaik today took 6 important decisions. They are as follows:

Approval of the Odisha Veterinary Service (Method of Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Amendment Rules, 2022 by the Cabinet

The Odisha Veterinary Service (Method of Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2021 is regulating the recruitment and conditions of service including filling up the base level posts through direct recruitment and promotional posts for officers belonging to Odisha Veterinary Service.

The recruitment to the posts of Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeon) , Group-A (Junior Branch), Ayurvedic Medical Officer, Group-6 and Homoeopathy Medical Officer, Group-B is being conducted by the Odisha Public Service Commission on the basis of written test only.

The Odisha Veterinary Service (Method of Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Amendment Rules, 2022 doing away with the Viva-voce test in the recruitment of Veterinary Assistant Surgeons has been approved by the Cabinet. Amendment of the relevant provision of the O.V.S. Recruitment Rules to conduct the recruitment to the posts of V.A.S. on the basis of written test only will expedite the recruitment process for filling up of vacancies.

Creation of additional posts in the cadre OAS Gr.A(JB)

At present, the cadre strength of Odisha Administrative Service, Group-A (Junior Branch) is 1188. In view of increasing workload in revenue administration specifically in Districts and Sub-divisions in the line of ’51-‘ and ‘Mo Sarkar’ principle, it has been decided to create additional 125 posts in OAS Gr.A(JB) Grade enhancing the cadre strength to 1313.

Amendment of the Odisha Pani Panchayat Act,2002 1.

The Department of Water Resources, Odisha has proposed amendment of the Odisha Pani Panchayat Act, 2002 to obliterate a few operational difficulties and make it more inclusive. 2. Salient amendments proposed include, i. Inclusion of Mega Lift Irrigation Projects and enable formation of Pani Panchayats and higher farmers’ bodies. ii. Inclusion of spouses of the water users, who are land holders in the area of a Pani Panchayat, to increase women participation and greater representation in various bodies/ committees. iii. Assigning responsibilities to the functionaries of the Department at appropriate levels, after restructuring of the Odisha Engineering Service cadre. iv. Making the tenure of Chak Committee and Executive Committee of the Pani Panchayats five years to make them uniform and obliterate the confusion on it being three or six years. 3. These amendments will ensure formation of Pani Panchayats and higher farmers’ bodies in Mega Lift Irrigation Projects, covering commanded area of 500 to 2000 Ha and greater representation of women in various bodies/ committees and hence greater say in water governance besides other aspects.

Government is considering to revise the scale of pay of Judicial Officers

As per recommendation of Justice Sri P. Venkatarama Reddy and in pursuance of the direction of Hon’ble Apex Court dated 27.07.2022, the State Government is considering to revise the scale of pay of Judicial Officers of the State w.e.f.01.01.2016.

Strengthening & Widening of Sambalpur-Rourkela Road

After exhausting all the legal remedies, Government of Odisha have taken a decision for payment of decretal dues amounting to Rs.100,06,42,466/- (Rupees One Hundred Crore Six Lakh Forty-Two Thousand Four Hundred Sixty-Six) to M/s Larsen & Toubro Ltd. for compliance of the arbitral award dated 17.01.2002 of Arbitration Tribunal in case of three (03) Agreements for the work “Strengthening & Widening of SambalpurRourkela Road out of ADB Assistance”.

Govt to return land remained unutilized

Government, in consideration of the public interest, have been pleased to decide to return Ac. 206.685 of land remained unutilized for the last two decades in Village-Kalipalli of Ganjam District to the original land owners or to the legal heirs as per the provision of Rule 20 of Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Compensation, Rehabilitation and Resettlement and Development Plan) Rules, 2015. The compensation amount paid to the land owners has been waived.