Bhubaneswar: The Odisha state president of BJP Samir Mohanty has tested Covid positive. The information about the same was provided by the politician on his official twitter handle.

Mohanty wrote, ” Due to symptoms of Corona, I went for the test and found positive. I am doing well, but as per the advice of doctors I got hospitalized and under treatment. I request to all who have come in contact with me in past few days to kindly isolate and conduct test if necessary.”