Samir Mohanty Tests Covid Positive

Odisha State BJP President Samir Mohanty Tests Covid Positive

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha state president of BJP Samir Mohanty has tested Covid positive. The information about the same was provided by the politician on his official twitter handle.

Mohanty wrote, ” Due to symptoms of Corona, I went for the test and found positive. I am doing well, but as per the advice of doctors I got hospitalized and under treatment. I request to all who have come in contact with me in past few days to kindly isolate and conduct test if necessary.”

Related News

Odisha Matric Supplementary Exam 2020 Begins

Rs 1 lakh fine for Balijatra organisers in Odisha’s Gajapati…

Owner of three busses turns garage mechanic due to COVID…

Raids on illegal sand smuggling in Puri district; 4 tractors…

You might also like
State

Odisha Matric Supplementary Exam 2020 Begins

Nation

Unlock 4.0: Union Health Ministry issues SOP for teaching activities in classrooms

State

Talcher MLA Braja Kishore Pradhan tests COVID positive

State

Rs 1 lakh fine for Balijatra organisers in Odisha’s Gajapati for violating Covid 19…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7