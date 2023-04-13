Odisha state bar council elections to be held on April 14, 2023

Cuttack: The Odisha State Bar Council Elections shall be held on April 14, 2023. Arrangements for voting has been made in 167 polling booths of the state. 34 thousand 908 voters will vote.

Voting will be held for 25 member posts. 96 candidates are contesting the election. Voting process will continue from 10 am to 5 pm. On the request of the State Bar Council, the High Court has declared a holiday on the April 15, 2023. All lower courts, including the High Court, have been declared to be closed.

It is noteworthy that, a voter can have minimum of five preferences. If it is less than that, the vote will be rejected. Any one of the five prescribed identity cards must be shown and entered into the polling booth.

Reportedly, the election will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m today. According to the decision of the Bar Council of India, the One Bar One Vote system has been in place for the past few years.

As many as 30,600 lawyers in the state will cast their votes following which the counting will begin, added reports.