COVID
Representational image

Odisha starts preparation of database for Covid-19 vaccination

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Friday initiated the process for the preparation of a database of healthcare workers and Anganwadi workers for Covid-19 vaccination.

The state government said the Central government has indicated that the Covid-19 vaccine may soon be available in the country.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra has directed preparation of a database of healthcare workers by October 29 following the direction from the Centre for Covid-19 vaccination.

“It is anticipated that Covid-19 vaccine may soon be available and the Govt of India has communicated for preparedness for introduction of new vaccine and creation of a database of Healthcare Workers (HCW) in both Govt and Private health settings,” said Mohapatra in a letter to the Indian Medical Association (Odisha State Branch), the AYUSH Association, the Nursing Association, the Paramedic Workers’ Association, and the Private Hospital Owners’ Association.

In a separate letter, Mohapatra asked the Women and Child Development Department for preparation of database of Anganwadi workers, helpers, supervisors and Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) by October 25.

(IANS)

You might also like
State

Do you know you can check your PF balance through missed call? Here’s how

State

Beware! Withdrawing money from ATM will now be heavy; Know more

Nation

Odisha born Lt. Gen NK Sahoo takes charge of DG Dental Services and Colonel…

State

2377 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha, Total recoveries reach 2,59,418

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.