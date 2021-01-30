Odisha: Stale Food Found During Raids In Hotels, Dhabas

Khurda: Officials of the Food Safety Department and Kurda Municipal Council jointly conducted a raid on four famous hotels and dhabas and found out stale food today.

A joint team of the Officials of the Food Safety Department and Kurda Municipal Council reportedly conducted raids at the four famous hotels and dhabas situated beside the national highway. They destroyed the stale food by putting bleaching powder. Besides, they imposed fines on the owners of those hotels and dhabas.

The inspecting team also sensitized other local hotels, tiffin stalls, dhabas, and restaurants not to use such stale food and sell them to the people, or else hefty fines would be collected from the violators.

Meanwhile, the residents of Khurda welcomed the decision of officials of the Food Safety Department and Kurda Municipal Council and requested them to conduct such surprise raids once in two-three months.

This is the second raid within a span of seven days.