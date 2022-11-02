Odisha: Stage all set for Dhamnagar bypolls tomorrow

Dhamnagar: The residents of the Dhamnagar assembly constituency in Bhadrak district of Odisha shall vote for their MLA tomorrow.

Webcasting will be done in 50 percent of the total booths while 26 micro-observers are being deployed in the identified booths, in addition to other measures.

The Election Commission has already appointed a general observer and expenditure observer for the by election. To ensure free, fair and transparent election, all possible attempts are being taken.

As many as 106 polling booths in Dhamnagar assembly constituency in Odisha’s Bhadrak district have been identified as sensitive booths, Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), S.K. Lohani said.

Four companies of central para military forces are being deployed in the district. There is plan of further deployment of 10 platoons of State Armed Police Force (SAPF) and besides district police for peaceful conduct of election.

So far, 641 licensed arms have been deposited in police stations and 1909 persons have been bound down under preventive sections – 107/116 of Cr. P.C. A total of 172 non bailable warrants have been executed so far.

As per latest electoral roll, there are a total of 2,38,417 voters in the assembly segment of Odisha. Of this, 1,23,038 are male voters, 1,15,346 are female and 33 are under third gender, he stated.

Required quantity of EVMs and VVPAT machines along with reserve, are ready at the level of returning officer for use in the by-poll.

Dispersal of polling parties has taken place on November 1, 2022 from the Bhadrak District Collector’s office premises.

(With Inputs From: IANS)