Odisha Staff nurse files sexual harassment complaint against doctor

Bhadrak: A woman staff nurse has reportedly filed a sexual harassment complaint against a doctor in Odisha’s Bhadrak district yesterday.

According to reports, a staff nurse, who is engaged at the Chandabali Community Health Centre, reportedly filed the sexual harassment complaint against a doctor, who has been identified as Pradyumna Sahu.

After the concerned Staff nurse filed the complaint at Chandabali Police station alleging that he has been showing obscene gestures to her for the last two-three years.

The victim, who is married and has child, also claimed that Sahu used to make phone calls to her even late at night and ask her to go to his room with different kinds of threats.

Based on her allegation, Chandabali police started an investigation and her statements were recorded at the Chandabali JMFC.

On the other hand, the doctor denied the allegations. Further probe is underway.