Odisha STA praises actor turned ex-MP Sidhant Mohapatra

Bhubaneswar: The State Transport Authority (STA) in Odisha lately praised actor turned politician Sidhant Mahapatra for saving the life of an accident victim. The STA helmed Mohapatra as ‘source of inspiration’ for his noble deed as a Good Samaritan.

Taking to tweeter STA wrote, “Good Samaritans like Shri Sidhant Mohapatra are source of inspiration for all of us. Thank you for being a role model.”

“Do not hesitate. Your timely assistance during the #Goldenhour (first hour) of #roadaccident can save lives. Protection of a #GoodSamaritan is guaranteed by law,” the tweet by STA also said.

Reportedly, Sidhant Mohapatra, the Odia superstar was returning from Cuttack when he found a biker had been hit by a speeding vehicle. His health condition was critical. Mohapatra rushed to the scene and helped out the victim. He called the Ambulance and took the injured youth to a hospital for treatment. He also waited there till the youth’s family member reach the hospital. Later, the youth was shifted to AIIMS. Now the youth is reportedly out of danger.