Odisha STA draws cue from Kohli-Gambhir spat, says ‘On Field Or Off Field Rage Is Not Good’

Bhubaneswar: At a time when the heated argument between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir has drawn everyone’s attention and has become a hot topic of discussion, the Odisha State Transport Authority (STA) has drawn cues from the incident. The STA has used the incident to spread awareness on road safety.

“#RoadSafety lesson from #IPL. Whether it is cricket ground or road, rage is not welcomed,” said the STA on its Twitter handle today. Just because someone is driving aggressively doesn’t mean you have to respond with aggression. Keep Calm & Drive Safe, it added.

#RoadSafety lesson from #IPL Whether it is cricket ground or road, rage is not welcomed. Just because someone is driving aggressively doesn’t mean you have to respond with aggression. Keep Calm & Drive Safe !#AvoidRoadRage@CTOdisha pic.twitter.com/KnLFpZ5UzJ — State Transport Authority, Odisha (@STAOdisha) May 2, 2023

It is to be noted here that a heated word of exchange ensued between Kohli and Gambhir after a match of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) last evening. Soon, they were separated by other players and coaches to control things before it went out of hand.

Videos of the incident surfaced and massively went viral on different platforms of the social media.

Taking a serious note of the incident, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) slapped the duo with a penalty of 100 percent of their IPL match fees for violating the IPL Code of Conduct. The incident involved a Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the Code, and both admitted to their wrongdoing.

It is not the first time that Kohli and Gambhir fought. They have a history of on-field and off-field fights. Their first fight started a few years back when Gambhir was leading Kolkata Knight Riders and Kohli was captaining RCB and they exchanged words on the field.

However, the duo reconciled and hugged each other, photos of which went viral on social media last year. But, three weeks back, videos surfaced on social media of Gambhir celebrating animatedly as Kohli got out during their first clash of this IPL season. After the match, there were reports of them exchanging some words.