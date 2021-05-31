Odisha STA Allows Registration Of New Vehicle In These Places

Bhubaneswar: The State Transport Authority (STA) of Odisha on Monday permitted registration of new vehicles in four places of the State.

The STA reportedly allowed for the registration of new vehicles at Sundergarh, Rourkela, Gajapati and Nuapada RTOs.

The STA took the decision to as the State government, while announcing the lockdown yesterday, permitted the reopening of vehicle showrooms in three districts namely Nuapada, Sundargarh and Gajapati districts. The vehicle showrooms will reopen in these districts from June 1.

Meanwhile, the Regional Transport Officers of Rourkela, Gajapati, Nuapada and Sundergarh have been directed to allow the dealers to have access to VAHAN portal for registration of new motor vehicles.