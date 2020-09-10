Odisha SRC Issues Strict Puja Guidelines 2020, Amid Rising Covid Cases
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has directed that the following guidelines need to be followed for observance of Durga, Laxmi and Kali Puja 2020.
The rules shall also be applicable to all the Pujas that are to be held in the months of September, October and November 2020.
Here are a few do’s and dont’s for Durga, Laxmi and Kali Puja 2020, amid the present Covid crisis and guidelines:
- There will not be any elaborate puja pandal or fancy lights.
- Mics or music systems will not be allowed.
- Decision on installation of mic for chanting mantras is yet to be finalized.
- The Puja Commitee shall include only 20 members during the arrangement.
- Puja ‘chanda’ shall not be collected on door-to-door basis, people can donate directly to the committee on their own free will.
- Devotees shall not be allowed in the puja pandals.
- The statue shall be within 4-5 feet only.
- Ravan Podi (Burning the effigy of Ravana) shall not be allowed.
- Bhasani (Idol immersion procession) shall not be allowed.