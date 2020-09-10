puja guidelines odisha
Pic Credits: Wallpaper Cave

Odisha SRC Issues Strict Puja Guidelines 2020, Amid Rising Covid Cases

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has directed that the following guidelines need to be followed for observance of Durga, Laxmi and Kali Puja 2020.

The rules shall also be applicable to all the Pujas that are to be held in the months of September, October and November 2020.

Related News

Bargarh Assistant Fire Officer Caught While Accepting Bribe

IMD forecasts rainfall, lightning in Odisha for next 24…

Bhubaneswar Minor Girl Rape Case, MD Of Odisha Television…

Shocking! Youth Commits Suicide Over Egg Curry In Odisha

Here are a few do’s and dont’s for Durga, Laxmi and Kali Puja 2020, amid the present Covid crisis and guidelines: 
  1. There will not be any elaborate puja pandal or fancy lights.
  2. Mics or music systems will not be allowed.
  3. Decision on installation of mic for chanting mantras is yet to be finalized.
  4. The Puja Commitee shall include only 20 members during the arrangement.
  5. Puja ‘chanda’ shall not be collected on door-to-door basis, people can donate directly to the committee on their own free will.
  6. Devotees shall not be allowed in the puja pandals.
  7. The statue shall be within 4-5 feet only.
  8. Ravan Podi (Burning the effigy of Ravana) shall not be allowed.
  9. Bhasani (Idol immersion procession) shall not be allowed.

 

You might also like
State

Eight must know things for PF account holders; Here’s when and how you can withdraw…

State

Anubhav-Barsha row: 5-member women team at Anubhav’s house to save marriage

State

Aadhaar alert! Lost your Aadhaar card? Learn how you can regain your base

State

Bargarh Assistant Fire Officer Caught While Accepting Bribe

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7