Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has directed that the following guidelines need to be followed for observance of Durga, Laxmi and Kali Puja 2020.

The rules shall also be applicable to all the Pujas that are to be held in the months of September, October and November 2020.

Here are a few do’s and dont’s for Durga, Laxmi and Kali Puja 2020, amid the present Covid crisis and guidelines: