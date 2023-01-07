Odisha SRC issues special advisory for cold wave conditions

Bhubaneswar: The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) of Odisha government has issued a special advisory following the latest cold wave warning of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Earlier in the day, the regional centre of the IMD issued a yellow warning saying that cold wave condition is very likely to prevail over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Angul and Dhenkanal upto 8,30 AM of January 8.

Likewise, the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Angul and Dhenkanal are also expected to experience the similar weather condition from 8.30 AM of January 8 to morning of January 9.

In the wake of the warning for the weather department, the SRC also issued a special warning asking both the administration and people to take some precautionary measures to stay safe.

“There is an increased likelihood of cold-related illnesses among people which may get aggravated due to prolonged exposure to cold. Livestock may also be affected due to prolonged exposure to cold. People in these districts under yellow warning and also in other areas where intense cold is felt are advised to stay indoors during the night and early morning and avoid exposure to cold. Movement during the night especially in two-wheelers or in open cars must be avoided,” said the SRC.

“Necessary safety measures are to be taken while using electrical and gas heating devices or using fire for the said purpose,” it added.

All collectors also have been asked to ensure that school buildings, community buildings and other available buildings are opened to use as shelter during the night by homeless and needy people.

Both the district and local administration have been urged to make necessary public awareness campaigns on Dos and Don’ts to protect the people and livestock from the cold waves.