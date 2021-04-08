Odisha SRC Issues New Guidelines For People Coming From Other States

Bhubaneswar: In view of rising cases of Covid-19 in Odisha the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has issued has issued guidelines for people coming from other states into Odisha.

According to the latest notification by SRC, the RT-PCR negative report has been made mandatory for them within 72 hours of entry.

People coming to Odisha by any public transport like train, bus, aeroplane, or water ways etc. or by any private vehicles have to produce RT-PCR negative report obtained within 72 hrs of entry / final vaccination ceftificate (after two doses of vaccination).People coming without such report shall have to undergo 7 days mandatory Home/ Institutional quarantine. This will be effective from 12.04.2021 (Monday), said the notification.

The notification is as follows: