Odisha SRC Asks Collectors To Remain On High Alert Due To Heavy Rainfall From June 10 to 14

Bhubaneswar: The Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha, Pradeep Kumar Jena directed all district collectors and Municipal Commissioners to remain prepared for monsoon after Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of heavy rainfall in Odisha.

The SRC directed the district and municipal authorities to gear up for situations like flash flood, landslides, water-logging and any other eventuality in the wake of very heavy rains across the state during 10th to 14th June.

Precautionary measures to be taken to prevent any damage to life and property during the period: