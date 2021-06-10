Odisha SRC Asks Collectors To Remain On High Alert Due To Heavy Rainfall From June 10 to 14
Bhubaneswar: The Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha, Pradeep Kumar Jena directed all district collectors and Municipal Commissioners to remain prepared for monsoon after Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of heavy rainfall in Odisha.
The SRC directed the district and municipal authorities to gear up for situations like flash flood, landslides, water-logging and any other eventuality in the wake of very heavy rains across the state during 10th to 14th June.
Precautionary measures to be taken to prevent any damage to life and property during the period:
- The control rooms of all the offices dealing with flood and disaster management must operate round the clock with adequate manpower.
- All the cyclone and food shelters should be kept in readiness in all respect to evacuate people from in Kutcha houses/hut and low lying areas.
- Immediate steps to be taken to clear the drainage channels for free flow of flood/rain water.
- Urban Local Bodies have been instructed to make advance arrangements for dewatering from areas that are likely to face water logging.
- The field level functionaries to be in readiness to meet any eventuality including possibility of landslides in hilly areas. District administrations of land slide prone districts are to take special precautionary measures to prevent damage and to make arrangement for evacuating people from vulnerable areas, if required.
- The engineers in charge may keep close watch over the embankments especially weak/ vulnerable points in rivers/ canals.
- Flood fighting materials may be kept ready at strategic places and immediate action may be taken to prevent any breach or to close the breach, damage of roads, if any.
- Local Fire personnel may be instructed to be in readiness with boat and other equipment for search, rescue and relief operation, as and when required.
- Necessary traffic movement may be restricted in vulnerable points like breach areas.
- Evacuating people during COVID-19 pandemic poses great challenge. If evacuation is required, social distancing, use of masks covering mouth & nose may be ensured during evacuation and sheltering people.
- Cooked food through free kitchen, safe drinking water, lighting, health & sanitation facilities must be arranged for evacuated people housed in shelters.
- Necessary arrangement may be made to stock adequate food stuff like rice, chuda, gud, etc. for the people affected due to possible flood.
- Fishermen may be advised not to venture into deep sea from 11th June to 14th June. Whoever in deep sea area are advised to return to the coast by 10th June evening.
- Necessary steps may be taken to advice farmers for protecting their standing crops.
- Steps should be taken to provide temporary shelter materials (polythene sheet) to the households, whose houses will damage in flood/ heavy rain.
- Mobile health and veterinary teams may be organised in advance and kept in readiness for deployment in the affected areas. Adequate feed & fodder should be arranged for the animal population.
- Necessary steps should be taken for prompt updation of daily rainfall report.
- Arrangements for immediate restoration of essential services like power, telecommunication, roads, etc.
- Local Police may be instructed to take steps to restrict the movement of people in flood risk roads/ areas.