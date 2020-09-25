Bhubaneswar: Odisha Sports & Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera on Friday said that he had tested positive for COVID.

The Minister tweeted that he was in home isolation and his condition was stable.

He also requested all his friends and associates who have come in contact with him in last seven days to test and isolate themselves.

I am symptomatic hence, under medication. I am in Home isolation and in stable condition.@CMO_Odisha @Naveen_Odisha @EIT_Odisha @sports_odisha — Tusharkanti Behera (@btushar02) September 25, 2020

Behera is the eighth Minister in the state to have tested corona positive. Over 30 lawmakers, including MPs and MLAs, have also tested positive in the state.