Tusharkanti Behera

Odisha Sports & Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera tests COVID positive

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Sports & Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera on Friday said that he had tested positive for COVID.

The Minister tweeted that he was in home isolation and his condition was stable.

He also requested all his friends and associates who have come in contact with him in last seven days to test and  isolate themselves.

Behera  is the eighth Minister in the state to have tested corona positive. Over 30 lawmakers, including MPs and MLAs, have also tested positive in the state.

