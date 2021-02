Bhubaneswar: Odisha Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera tied the nuptial knot with Nandini, daughter of Rohit Behera of Astaranga Balidia on Thursday. The marriage was solemnized at the Deuli Matha in Kakatpur.

On this occasion leaders and workers of Biju Janata Dal were present. The marriage was solemnized as per Hindu tradition. The guests were served with vegetarian food during the marriage, a report said.

More than 5000 people reportedly took part in the marriage.