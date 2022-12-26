Odisha spends Rs 1389 cr under health assurance scheme BSKY in 2022

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has spent around Rs 1389 crore to provide cashless treatment to 6.31 lakh people under its health assurance scheme Biju Swasthy Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) during the current calendar year.

During a meeting, chief executive officer (CEO) of State Health Assurance Society, Brundha D. said that about 6.31 lakh persons from the poor families having either BSKY smart card or PDS card were provided high quality clinical treatment in different specialty private hospitals free of cost up to December 25, this year.

The state government has paid Rs 1389 crore to the empanelled private sector hospitals towards the cost of their treatment, she said.

All patients coming to hospitals with BSKY eligibility were counselled through telephonic call from 104. The patients were also provided handholding support by the Swasthya Mitras engaged by state in these hospitals, the CEO said.

These patients were treated through either of the total number of 2056 clinical packages provided through BSKY. The problems and grievances relating to use of cards, cashless treatment etc were immediately attended to and resolved in a time-bound manner keeping in view emergency requirements of the patients, she added.

Health and Family Welfare Secretary Shalini Pandit has asked officials to create awareness among the people about all the facilities provided under BSKY.

The government has decided to intensify awareness activities on BSKY in remote rural areas of Gajapati, Kandhamal, Sonepur, Nuapada, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri districts so that people get required information and assistance for high quality clinical care.

Officials said that the patients or their attendants could make pre-contact on toll-free number 104 for treatment in any of the empanelled hospitals of their choice. They could get their BSKY card related problems resolved through telephonic call to 155369. People could also communicate their needs and grievances through toll-free number 14545.