Odisha: Special Train Between Bhubaneswar And Dhanbad Till September

Bhubaneswar: Special train to be run between Bhubaneswar and Dhanbad for the convenience of regular commuters between the two states.

For the convenience of passengers and demand from passengers, the Ministry of Railways has decided to run a special train between Bhubaneswar and Dhanbad up to the last week of September.

The 02832 Bhubaneswar-Dhanbad Special Express from Bhubaneswar will leave at 2025hrs (08.25p.m.) on every Tuesday, Friday and Sundays from August 23 to September 27.

In the return direction, 02831 Dhanbad-Bhubaneswar Special Express from Dhanbad will leave at 1600hrs (04.00p.m.) on every Wednesday, Saturday and Mondays from August 24 to September 28.

This train will stop at Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Talcher Road, Angul, Sambalpur City, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Hatia, Ranchi, Muri and Bokaro Steel City between Bhubaneswar and Dhanbad

The train in both the directions shall have one AC-2 tier, three AC-3 tier, eight sleeper class, four second class seating and two guard cum luggage van.