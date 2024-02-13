Odisha: Special squad catches interstate car looters gang, 2 women arrested

Bhubaneswar: The special squad of police has arrested and interstate car looters gang on Tuesday, said reliable reports. It is worth mentioning that the gang had women from affluent homes.

According to reports, the two women in the gang were from affluent homes. A total of five people have been detained in this connection. They used to loot expensive cars such as Toyota Fortuner, Suzuki Swift, Honda City, etc to name a few.

The police sources have further informed that the looters used to loot these cars mostly from Delhi. They were also active in other states said reports.

In a major breakthrough in December, the Commissionerate Police have busted a gang that used to loot by breaking car windows and arrested four members of the gang.

According to Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh, a special squad of the Commissionerate Police arrested four looters of the gang from Hugli area in West Bengal.

The gang used to target cars during the puja seasons and whenever get an opportunity by breaking the car windows and loot laptops, cash and other valuables kept inside the vehicles, informed the DCP adding that cops also seized Rs 52,000 in cash, bag and mobiles seized from the possessions of the looters.

As many as 11 cases are pending against the gang members at different police stations in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

The members of the gang who have several cases of loot, robbery and snatching against them in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Assam and Bihar, used to stay in lodges and target cars parked in different chowks.