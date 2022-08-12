Odisha: Special Celebrations On World Elephant Day At Nandankanan Zoo World Elephant Day celebrated at the famous Nanadankananan Zoo here in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Bhubaneswar: World Elephant Day has been celebrated with much fanfare in the Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar of Odisha.

The day was celebrated with zoo authorities treating all the elephants namely: Mama, Prema, Basanti and Hema to a scrumptious buffet.

It is noteworthy that, a cake made of ragi and rice decorated with fruits, vegetables, sprouts and corn was cut in their honour.

The animal keepers and incharge of the elephants also laid out for the pachyderms treats like sugar cane, pineapple, jaggery, coconut and green grass.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the efforts of ‘Elephant’ conservationists on the occasion of ‘World Elephant Day’.

The Prime Minister also expressed happiness upon the rise in the number of elephant reserves in the last eight years.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Modi said, “On #WorldElephantDay, reiterating our commitment to protect the elephant. You would be happy to know that India houses about 60% of all Asian elephants. The number of elephant reserves has risen in the last 8 years. I also laud all those involved in protecting elephants.”

World Elephant Day is an international annual event celebrated on August 12, dedicated to the preservation and protection of the world’s elephants.

It was conceived in 2011 by Canadian filmmakers.