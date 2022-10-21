Odisha: South-West monsoon withdraws from State

Bhubaneswar: The South-Western monsoon has retreated completely from Odisha, informed the Meteorological Centre Bhubaneswar.

It is noteworthy that, the monsoon hit the state in third week of June. The rainfall in the state this year was five percent more than the year before.

According to the Met department, out of the 30 districts in the state, 25 have received normal rainfall and five have recorded excess rainfall.

Due to the reversal of the Southwest monsoon, the weather is expected to be pleasant for the next four to five days, added IMD.

Remarkably, the Southwest monsoon continues to be active in the state even after the monsoon season. This leads to the possibility of lightning and minimal rainfall for the next two to three days in Coastal Odisha, and its adjacent districts, reported IMD.

A massive rainfall has been observed in Odisha from October 1 to October 13. Approximately, 108.2 mm of rainfall has been measured, contrasting to the normal rainfall, i.e., 65.1 mm throughout this period. As per reports, the termination of the southwest monsoon 2022 and the commencement of the northeast monsoon may nearly overlap, as it happened last year.