Odisha: Son’s Laptop Kills Mother In Cuttack! Details Inside

Cuttack: The laptop of her son turned into the reason for the death of a mother in Cuttack district of Odisha which is shocking indeed.

The act has been caught live on the CCTV camera.

The gruesome murder has been reported from Kutta Khai lane situated in Odia Bazaar area of Cuttack under Lal Bagh police limits.

There is a link between the laptop of the son and the woman’s death.

The two miscreants who entered the house and killed the woman have been arrested by the police.

The murder took place on the 15th of July 2022. The deceased has been identified as B. Gunabati. Her throat was slit using a traditional vegetable cutter (paniki)