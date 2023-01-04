Odisha: Son kills man, hides body for 2 days at home

By Sudeshna Panda 0
son kills man in odisha
Crime scene. (File Photo: IANS)

Karanjia: In a shocking incident, a man has allegedly been killed by his son in  Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

It is worth mentioning here that, the son had killed the man and hid his body for two days in their house

The incident has been reported from Palasagadia under Jashipur police limits in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

The police have recovered the body of the man who was allegedly killed by his son over family dispute.

Furthermore, the accused allegedly hid the body in their house for two days. The police has detained him for questioning.

