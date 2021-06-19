Odisha: Son hacks father to death in Balasore

Balasore: In a shocking incident, a 38-year-old son hacked father to death at Paikapada village under Oupada police limits of Balasore district last night.

The accused has been idenitified Srikant Nayak. In the evening Srikant who was in a inebriated condition picked up a quarrel with his father Anam Nayak.  The heated exchange turned ugly and in a fit of rage he attacked his father with a sharp weapon. The father received fatal injuries and died on the spot.

Later, the villagers spotted the person lying in a pool of blood and tied the accused hands and legs and informed the police.

Till the last reports were filed, the police had not reached the spot.

