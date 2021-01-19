Odisha: Son Brutally Kills Father, The Reason Will Shock You

Sonepur: In a shocking incident, a son allegedly killed his son and buried his body in the paddy field to hide and destroy evidence in Odisha’s Sonepur district on Monday.

One Raju Tosa of Paligaon village under Biramoharajpur police limits reportedly killed his father Surali Tosa following a family fight last night.

Initially, a minor argument broke out between the son and the father due to some unknown reason. However, it took an ugly turn when Raju attacked Surali with a sharp weapon and killed him brutally on the spot.

Soon after killing his father, Raju with the help of some other family members reportedly carried the body to a near-by paddy field and buried it with an aim to destroy the evidence and avoid being arrested by the cops.

A team of Biramoharajpur police immediately rushed to the village after getting information from some reliable sources about the murder and tried to find out the body and arrest the accused but in vain. However, they could trace Raju and dug out his father’s body after getting inputs from him this morning.

The local magistrate was present when the mortal remains of the deceased were being dug, said sources adding that further investigation into the matter is underway.