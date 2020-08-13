soa files defamation against otv
Odisha: SOA University files defamation against O TV

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Siksha O Anusandhana University (SOA) in Odisha has filed a defamation case against Odisha Television Ltd in Bhubaneswar for allegedly telecasting misleading news against the University. The case has been filed in the Court of SDJM in Bhubaneswar. Registrar of SOA University has lodged the case against O TV.

As per the allegation, a news piece had been telecast on O TV (Television channel) where it was asked, how come SOA University is continuing to provide education while it does not has the AICTE approval.

On the other hand SOA has claimed that as per the Central Government norm, AICTE approval is not mandatory for a Deemed University. Hence, by telecasting the said news the TV channel has defamed SOA University for which the defamation has been filed, SOA claimed.

