Odisha SME Dept writes DEOs over absence of 43,489 students in HSC exam: Details

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha School and Mass Education Department on Monday showed its concern over absence of more than 43,000 candidates in the Summative Assessment II (SA-II) of the HSC Examination and asked DEOs to furnish finding within 10 days.

In a letter issued by Bishnupad Sethi, the Principal Secretary to Government, School and Mass Education Department, Odisha on Monday he asked to all the District Education Officers (DEOs) to find the reason of absence of a huge 43,489 candidates in the Annual HSC Exam (SA-II), conducted by BSE, Odisha 2022.

“The absence of such a huge number of candidates in the Annual HSC Examination is definitely a matter of concern. The absence in the districts like Mayurbhanj, Ganjam and Bolangir is highest. It is supposed that these students must have appeared the Summative Assessment I examination and must have done the physical form filling work. However, it is not understood how despite making the form fill-up work, they are remaining absent from physically appearing in the Summative Assessment II exam. The reason for non-appearing the Exam is to be found out and it can be done only if school wise analysis can be made,” the letter said.

In the letter Sethi asked the DEOs to make a school wise analysis on the reason of absence pertaining to their respective districts and give the report within next ten days.