Odisha SLSWCA approves 8 projects with an employment potential of 3640 people

Bhubaneswar: The State Level Single Window Clearance (SLSWCA) of the Odisha government met under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena and approved 8 industrial projects with a cumulative investment of approximately Rs 1250 Crore.

The projects are expected to create an impressive employment potential of 3640 opportunities, reinforcing the State’s commitment to foster economic growth and attract substantial investments.

The progressive vision of the Government of Odisha continues to bear fruit as it forges ahead in converting investment intentions into concrete realities. The successful approval of these diverse projects underscores the State’s determination to retain and improve its stature as the second most sought-after investment destination among states in attracting ongoing investments in FY-2023.

The projects greenlit in the 120th SLSWCA span various sectors, exemplifying Odisha’s expanding industrial ecosystem. In the Apparel & Textiles sector, B K International Private Limited has been sanctioned to establish a manufacturing unit for socks, projected to bring in an investment of INR 52.00 Crores and generate employment for 800 individuals. Mamta Fabrics Pvt Ltd’s readymade garments manufacturing unit shall be established with an investment of INR 50.00 Crores and is anticipated to offer employment opportunities to 2,000 individuals, further fortifying the textile industry in Khurdha.

In the Steel (Downstream) sector, a reputed manufacturer will set up a cutting-edge manufacturing unit for producing 1,80,000 nos. of steel doors and windows along with other products, earmarking an investment of INR 147.64 Crores and creating job prospects for 150 people. Nezone Tubes Utkal Limited plans to expand its existing facility by establishing a manufacturing unit for 1,60,000 MT MS square and rectangular pipes and tubes, entailing an investment of INR 105.00 Crores and generating employment for 50 individuals, both at Kalinga Nagar, Jajpur.

The mining and metallurgy sector in Odisha receives a further boost with the approval of Vedanta Limited’s 4.5 MTPA Iron ore Beneficiation Plant. This project, estimated at an investment of INR 80.00 Crores, is expected to provide employment to 152 people and enhance the State’s capabilities in steel beneficiation, located at Koidain Sundergarh district.

The Agro Processing industry further flourishes in Odisha with three key projects receiving the green light for production of grain-based ethanol, with a combined investment of approximately Rs. 810 Cr, generating employment for around 500 people, in Western Odisha along the Biju Economic Corridor.

The Government of Odisha’s commendable efforts in attracting investments and fostering a conducive business environment continues to make it an attractive destination for industries seeking to establish a foothold in Eastern India. The 120th SLSWCA meeting stands as a testament to the state’s commitment to driving growth, generating employment opportunities, and strengthening its position as a burgeoning industrial powerhouse in the region.